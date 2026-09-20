Man held for rape and murder of 17-year-old girl in Karur

KARUR: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Friday under charges of rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl and dumping her body in a canal near Vengamedu in Karur district a month ago. The girl’s body was recovered from the canal 32 days after she went missing.

The accused was S Mohanraj from Nerur Vadapagam village. He was married.

The 17-year-old girl went missing from her home in Karur on August 17. Her parents searched for her at various places but were unable to trace her. Later, a complaint was lodged with the Vengamedu police. As an investigation was launched, it was revealed that the girl’s 21-year-old elder sister was in a relationship with Mohanraj. Based on their inquiries, police suspected Mohanraj’s involvement and brought him for questioning on Friday.

During interrogation, Mohanraj confessed to the crime. He went to the girl’s house on August 17 to meet her. As she did not open the door upon his knocking, he went to the terrace, where he sexually assaulted the minor girl. When the girl raised an alarm, he attacked her with an iron rod, resulting in her death, police said. Later, he took the girl’s body and dumped it in the Vengamedu canal before leaving the spot, the police said.

Following his confession, the police went to the canal and recovered the girl’s decomposed body 32 days after she went missing and sent it to the Karur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is under way.