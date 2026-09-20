Man tried to kill daughter and son, end life; girl dies in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: In a tragic incident, a father, son and daughter allegedly attempted to end their life at Arumugagoundanur near Perur on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Saturday. The 15-year-old girl died on the way to the hospital while her father and brother are undergoing intensive treatment.

The deceased was identified as Haritha, who suffered a brain hemorrhage two-and-a-half years ago and went into a coma. Her father, S Balakrishnan (54) of Sri Vani Garden at Arumugagoundanur had quit his job at a Tamil daily and was looking after her full-time. Porchelvi, her mother, works as a professor in a private university. Their son, Ritheesh (17), who had completed schooling had not joined college yet.

On Saturday, Porchelvi had left for work as usual, while Balakrishnan, Ritheesh and Haritha were alone at home. Balakrishnan allegedly informed his neighbour, Nataraj over the phone about his decision. Nataraj rushed to the house and shifted all three in an ambulance to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. However, Haritha died en route.

Balakrishnan and Ritheesh have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and are critical. Based on information from the hospital, Perur police have registered a case and are investigating.

To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department's helpline 104