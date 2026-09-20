Restore waterbodies impacted by NHAI four-laning project, say Kumari farmers

KANNIYAKUMARI: Farmers’ associations have alleged that the NHAI’s four-laning project in Kanniyakumari district has affected waterbodies at many places. They demanded the immediate restoration of waterbodies so that there is no hindrance to irrigation. However, NHAI sources claimed suitable structures have been provided at all waterbodies so that drainage and water flow were not hindered even as restoration works were still going on.

Kodayar Irrigation System Project Committee Chairman A Wins Anto said pipes, canals and waterbodies meant for irrigation had been affected in more than 100 places including Ananthanar west channel, Panachakulam Odai, Uppathu Odai among others due to the roadworks and bridgeworks undertaken by the NHAI in the district. CPM district executive committee members and Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam district secretary R Ravi said that such works had damaged waterbodies in Nattalam, Mullankanavilai and other places.

A farmer S Viji from Chunkankadai said “a water canal taking water to the Ayykiyananakulam tank and eight other irrigation tanks situated in and around Chunkankadai had been closed earlier as a service road was being built in the area. After a struggle, it was opened temporarily.”

He further said that the canal should not be closed in future so that 900 acres of agriculture fields can be irrigated smoothly.