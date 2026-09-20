Six platforms at Tambaram railway station lack lift access

CHENNAI: For senior citizens requiring assistance and passengers with limited mobility, reaching platforms 5 to 10 at Tambaram railway station — one of Chennai’s three major NSG-1 category stations — remains an ordeal. With no lift or escalator, some are even forced to travel on luggage trolleys pulled by porters across tracks. The station sees a daily footfall of 1.78 lakh passengers.

V Srividhya (38) of Chitlapakkam faced a distressing experience on August 27 when she had to help her mother board a train to Tirunelveli at 8.50 pm. Speaking to TNIE, she said her 67-year-old mother, V Gomathi, had undergone major hip surgery and suffered from chronic knee pain, making it difficult for her to climb stairs. “There was no lift or wheelchair access to platform 10, where our train was to come. We had to depend on a porter, who charged `500 to take my mother to the platform on a luggage trolley,” she said.

Srividhya further said her mother underwent surgery following an injury she sustained at Tambaram railway station two years ago. “She fell down while deboarding a train at 4.30 am. Construction work was going on at the station at that time and the railway police took it as an accident,” she said.

Activist Dayanand Krishnan, who had shared the video of the August 27 ordeal on social media, said the trolley path from the west side entrance was not proper, with the surface being bumpy and difficult to navigate in a wheelchair.