Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gets Davos invite, to decide on attending WEF meet by November

CHENNAI: The World Economic Forum has invited Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to its annual meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, scheduled to take place between January 18 and 22, 2027, to discuss the major economic, geopolitical, technological and social challenges confronting the world.

Confirming this, a senior official told TNIE, “The CM has received the invitation personally in his name. He will decide about attending this meeting only in November.”

It will be the Forum’s flagship annual gathering, bringing together around 3,000 participants from governments, business, international organisations, civil society, academia and the media.

The meeting is essentially a high-level platform for dialogue and public-private cooperation rather than a formal decision-making body. World leaders, ministers, CEOs, economists, academics and other influential figures discuss major global economic, geopolitical, technological and social challenges, and use the gathering to develop partnerships and initiatives.

Key issues likely to attract attention in 2027 include: Global economic outlook - growth, inflation, trade and investment; geopolitical tensions and global cooperation; artificial intelligence and rapid technological change; energy transition and climate change; global trade and supply chains; employment and skills in an increasingly AI-driven economy; inequality, development and social stability.