Transfer operations of Chennai airport: 'It’s private participation, not privatisation', says CTR Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: With protests galore over Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s letter to the centre to “transfer operations” of the Chennai airport, Minister for Law C T R Nirmal Kumar said the request sought only “private participation in the maintenance of Chennai airport, and not its privatisation”.

He said the proposal is aimed at improving the facilities for international passengers, similar to the maintenance model at the Kilambakkam bus terminus.

Addressing media persons at Ramanathapuram, the minister maintained that the TVK government would not support privatisation of public institutions such as airports, railways and bus terminals if it results in levying higher charges on the public.

Meanwhile, political parties, including the DMK, CPI, CPM, AMMK and the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, have opposed the alleged government move to “bring in a private player to operate the Chennai airport”.

Former industries minister and DMK leader T R B Rajaa, in a post, accused the government of trying to hand over the airport to a private operator after cancelling the Parandur airport project.

He said the previous DMK government had planned Parandur as a public-private partnership while protecting public ownership.

CPI state secretary M Veerapandian said Chennai airport is a public asset and that shortcomings in its administration should be addressed instead of bringing in a private operator.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam said the government should withdraw its letter to the centre if it had sought a change in the airport operator. He also questioned the lack of official information on the letter.