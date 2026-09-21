15 pet dogs dumped a week, shelters face space crunch, owners to be fined

CHENNAI: A rise in abandonment of pet dogs in Chennai has sparked worry, with animal rights activists flagging concern over the lack of space in shelters to accommodate them.

While a German Shepherd frantically running on a highway, a Labrador sitting in a sewage canal and a disabled Spitz left in the rain are some of the recently reported cases, activists estimate that at least 15 pet dogs, including microchipped ones, are abandoned in the city every week.

For instance, Shih Tzu, Terrier, and Huskies are among the breeds that were abandoned in the past few weeks. Citing these, activists have urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to impose substantial fines on the owners who abandon pets. If left unaddressed, they said, this could increase the number of street dogs, furthering dog bites cases.

The GCC mandated pet registration and microchipping last year in an effort to ensure that all pet dogs are vaccinated against rabies and to prevent abandonment. However, so far, the civic body has only been warning owners who abandon their pets of legal action.

RA Kirthana, founder of NGO, Hope for Critters, said she receives around five calls a day from animal feeders/rescuers asking her to take in abandoned dogs. “We are short of space. I’m currently trying to make space for five of them. Still, more requests are coming,” she said, adding that some of the abandoned dogs were found with severe maggot infestations and skin diseases.