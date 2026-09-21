15 pet dogs dumped a week, shelters face space crunch, owners to be fined

CHENNAI: A rise in abandonment of pet dogs in Chennai has sparked worry, with animal rights activists flagging concern over the lack of space in shelters to accommodate them.
While a German Shepherd frantically running on a highway, a Labrador sitting in a sewage canal and a disabled Spitz left in the rain are some of the recently reported cases, activists estimate that at least 15 pet dogs, including microchipped ones, are abandoned in the city every week.
For instance, Shih Tzu, Terrier, and Huskies are among the breeds that were abandoned in the past few weeks. Citing these, activists have urged Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to impose substantial fines on the owners who abandon pets. If left unaddressed, they said, this could increase the number of street dogs, furthering dog bites cases.
The GCC mandated pet registration and microchipping last year in an effort to ensure that all pet dogs are vaccinated against rabies and to prevent abandonment. However, so far, the civic body has only been warning owners who abandon their pets of legal action.
RA Kirthana, founder of NGO, Hope for Critters, said she receives around five calls a day from animal feeders/rescuers asking her to take in abandoned dogs. “We are short of space. I’m currently trying to make space for five of them. Still, more requests are coming,” she said, adding that some of the abandoned dogs were found with severe maggot infestations and skin diseases.
Claiming that breeders also abandon unsold dogs, she urged the GCC to impose fines anywhere between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000 and book owners under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.
Shravan Krishnan, director of Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary, said the GCC should use funds collected through pet registration and fines for dogs’ welfare and to establish shelters. Calling for continued microchipping, breeder regulation and greater awareness, he said,
“Pet dogs are difficult to maintain in a shelter environment where there are several street dogs. They are best raised in homes,” he said. Shravan also pointed out that adoption rates were abysmally low. “For every 100 dogs that are abandoned, only five are adopted,” he said.
Dinesh Baba, who runs ROA shelter, questioned the effectiveness of microchipping when dogs continue to be abandoned.
When contacted, GCC chief veterinary medical officer Dr J Kamal Hussian said the corporation will pass a resolution to introduce a fine for abandonment at the council meeting on September 25 and the amount will be decided on that day. “We waited for everyone to register first before implementing the fine. So far, there have been 78,000 registrations, and fines totalling approximately Rs 7 lakh have been collected for violations involving unlicensed dogs, failure to leash dogs, etc,” he added.
Meanwhile, TN Animal Welfare Board CEO Dr P Chockalingam said the board had submitted bylaws covering pets and stray animals to the MAWS department last week. Once implemented, local bodies will be empowered to act against violations, he said.
Six shelters, one each in Tirunelveli, Salem, Madurai, Tiruchy, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, will become operational this month. Shelters are also being constructed in all 38 districts, each with a capacity of 70 dogs, while local bodies are building shelters at 72 locations statewide, each capable of housing 150 dogs, he added.