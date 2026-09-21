Anna University student's death prompts cleaning drive in government colleges

CHENNAI: Following the death of a final-year engineering student at Anna University (AU) due to scrub typhus on Friday, the state higher education department has ordered a comprehensive sanitation drive across all state universities, government arts and science colleges, engineering colleges, and polytechnic institutes, directing administrations to prioritise clearing areas around student hostels.

Scrub typhus is an acute bacterial infection transmitted to humans through bites from infected larval mites, or chiggers, which thrive primarily in overgrown vegetation, tall grass, and wild bushes.

Speaking to TNIE, Higher Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar said, “State universities and colleges with hostels have been directed to complete the cleaning drive on a priority basis.”

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan said medical findings confirmed the student died of scrub typhus, not dengue. Dismissing rumours of multiple casualties, the minister confirmed only one death had occurred.

“After learning about the student’s death, on Friday night, I visited the campus and had a meeting with the registrar and other officials,” said the minister. He assured that comprehensive medical care, regular screening camps, and strict campus sanitation will be guaranteed across all state institutions.

Meanwhile, on the AU campus, the Chennai corporation has set up medical camps to screen hostel residents, while the administration has launched an extensive sanitation drive. Registrar V Kumaresan said, “From kitchens to bathrooms and sewerage pipelines, we are cleaning it all. We have conducted a meeting of all hostel officials and are ensuring that there is not a single leaking pipeline or unnecessary vegetation on the campus.”