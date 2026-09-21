Boulder hits moving Nagercoil - Bengaluru train near Dharmapuri, one passenger hurt

DHARMAPURI: The Nagercoil - Bengaluru SMVT train (no 17236) was delayed after a landslide caused a boulder from the hills near Muthamapatti to hit the moving train. Although one person was injured in the incident, the train was delayed by more than 30 minutes on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, officials of the SW railways said, “On Saturday night, the areas around Muthampatti experienced heavy rainfall, which washed away the topsoil in the hills. A boulder supported by this soil was washed away and collided with the train on Sunday at 5.30 am.

After identifying the collision, the loco pilot immediately stopped the train. After visually verifying no structural damage, the train was brought to Dharmapuri Railway Junction, where engineers conducted a detailed investigation. There was a delay of just over 30 minutes.”

Railway officials clarified,“ In Muthampatti, the train tracks pass between two hills, so ahead of the North East monsoon, we had already begun netting the hills with high-strength steel rockfall barriers. Before we could complete the work, this incident occurred. In the upcoming days, the area would be secured.”