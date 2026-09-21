Dengue cases rise to 36 in Madurai,100 medical camps to be held from today

MADURAI: With 36 people testing positive for dengue across Madurai in the last month, the district administration has stepped up preventive measures ahead of the northeast monsoon.
In a press release issued on Sunday, district collector Nishanth Krishna stated that from Monday medical camps equipped with blood-testing facilities will be conducted at 100 places, including government primary health centres, across the district every day, till December 30.
“Fourteen mobile medical teams will conduct camps at 42 locations. In addition, 29 teams comprising male and female doctors will screen students at 58 schools and anganwadi centres under the School Children Wellness Programme,” the collector stated.
Fogging operations are being carried out in areas where fever cases were reported, and adequate stock of larvicides have been sent to village panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities and corporation areas.
Desilting of drains, removal of accumulated garbage, cleaning of overhead water tanks, chlorination of drinking water and repair of leaking water pipelines has been intensified.
Officials will monitor mosquito breeding sites. Nilavembu kudineer will be provided to school and college students, he. explained. Further, Krishna warned that notices would be issued and fines imposed under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act if stagnant rainwater and mosquito-breeding sites are found due to negligence in houses, factories or commercial establishments.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the health department said an average of 30 to 35 fever cases are being reported every day across the district. Of these, two to three patients are testing positive for dengue. The number of dengue cases is higher in the corporation limits, he said. No dengue-related deaths have been reported in the district so far. health department sources said.
“The situation becomes a concern if a dengue-positive case is reported in the same ward repeatedly within a five-day period,” he said.
He also said 24-hour fever treatment facilities are functioning at all government primary health centres.