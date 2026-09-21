Dengue cases rise to 36 in Madurai,100 medical camps to be held from today

MADURAI: With 36 people testing positive for dengue across Madurai in the last month, the district administration has stepped up preventive measures ahead of the northeast monsoon.

In a press release issued on Sunday, district collector Nishanth Krishna stated that from Monday medical camps equipped with blood-testing facilities will be conducted at 100 places, including government primary health centres, across the district every day, till December 30.

“Fourteen mobile medical teams will conduct camps at 42 locations. In addition, 29 teams comprising male and female doctors will screen students at 58 schools and anganwadi centres under the School Children Wellness Programme,” the collector stated.

Fogging operations are being carried out in areas where fever cases were reported, and adequate stock of larvicides have been sent to village panchayats, town panchayats, municipalities and corporation areas.

Desilting of drains, removal of accumulated garbage, cleaning of overhead water tanks, chlorination of drinking water and repair of leaking water pipelines has been intensified.