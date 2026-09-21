DMK questions in principle nod sans CM’s knowledge

CHENNAI/CHENGALPATTU: DMK legal wing joint secretary and party candidate for the Madurantakam bypolls I Paranthamen on Sunday accused the TVK-led government of misleading people on the proposed construction of a new secretariat in Pattinapakkam.

Reacting to remarks by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna at Madurantakam on Saturday that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had not yet taken a decision on establishing the secretariat at Chennai’s Pattinapakkam, Paranthamen questioned how a government order granting “in-principle approval” for the project could have been issued without the CM’s knowledge.

“If an order had merely constituted a committee to identify a suitable site, there would be justification in saying that the chief minister had not taken a decision.

“But an order granting in-principle approval after identifying the site and detailing the extent of land and the proposed cost is different,” the DMK leader said.

Earlier in the day, Paranthamen launched his campaign for the Madurantakam Assembly bypoll, using a suitcase as a prop to allege that the constituency was witnessing a bye-election because of the “horse-trading” by the TVK that led to the vacancy.

Questioning voters on the need for the bye-election, Paranthamen sought to make it a referendum on the functioning of the incumbent government.

The DMK leader also alleged that promises made by the TVK to provide `4,000 to educated youth and free LPG cylinders, among others, had not been fulfilled.

At the same time, schemes introduced during the previous DMK regime are being continued, he said.