Eight juveniles arrested for attack on student after spat on social media in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli city police registered a case against 13 juveniles and apprehended eight of them for attacking a plus-two student in the Junction area, the heart of the city, in broad daylight over a dispute stemming from a social media post.

The incident took place on Friday and the CCTV footage of the attack went viral on social media on Sunday.

Police sources said the victim, Raja (name changed), is studying at a government-aided school where one Satish (name changed) was studying for plus-one. Both had argued over a community leader on Instagram. The online fight turned into a physical one in the school, prompting Raja to file a complaint against Satish with his school headmaster.

After an inquiry, the school administration dismissed Satish from the school one-and-a-half months ago. He then joined a private polytechnic college.

On Friday, Satish brought around 12 students of his college with him and attacked Raja, triggering panic among the public.

Based on a complaint by Raja, the Tirunelveli city police registered a case against 13 juveniles under BNS Sections 191(2) (rioting), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts), 131 (assault or criminal force) and 351(2) criminal intimidation.

Raja is a student of a government-aided school. As the CCTV footage showing the juveniles attacking Raja went viral on social media, the police issued a statement on Sunday warning users against revealing the identities of the juveniles in conflict with law. They warned of action under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The police also said that eight juveniles were apprehended in connection with the incident and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

“Further inquiry is on. Also, a communication has been sent to the school and college administrations for disciplinary action against those involved in the incident,” the police said.