Five-way fight in Madurantakam bypoll

The bypoll is a five-way battle, with the ruling TVK fielding former MLA Maragatham Kumaravel, the DMK fielding former Egmore MLA I Paranthamen, the AIADMK fielding former MLA Kanitha Sampath, the Naam Tamilar Katchi fielding K Janakiraman and the CPM fielding P Suganthi.

A large section of voters here continues to identify strongly with the AIADMK and its late leaders and former chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Yet, the anger among some of these voters is directed less at the TVK (for taking away their former MLA K Maragatham Kumaravel) and more at the AIADMK for allowing an elected representative to resign from the Assembly, triggering another election.

“Why should the MLA resign after getting elected? We voted for her as an AIADMK candidate. If she wants to join another party, that is her decision, but why should people be made to vote again?” said P Bhuvana, a resident of Madurantakam.

The sentiment appears to be one of the defining undercurrents of the bypoll.

N Hari, another voter, said the constituency had not witnessed any major political mobilisation so far. “People are watching what is happening, but there is no anger on the streets. Many here have traditionally voted for the AIADMK because of MGR and Jayalalithaa. But they are asking why the party allowed the MLA to resign,” he said.

The absence of a dominant local issue appears to be working in favour of the TVK, at least among a section of voters who are willing to give the new government more time.