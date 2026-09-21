Gas cost pushes Tamil Nadu to explore solar shift

CHENNAI: The growing demand for electricity and high costs of generating it from gas-fired units are prompting Tamil Nadu to explore setting up solar power plants at existing gas-based power stations in the state.
At present, the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) spends around Rs 8 per unit to generate electricity from its gas-based power plants, making them relatively expensive compared to other sources.
A senior TNPGCL official told TNIE that the state’s average electricity demand is around 18,000 MW, while daily consumption is about 400 million units (MU). However, due to the prolonged summer-like heat, consumption has crossed 450 MU even in September.
“Gas-based power plants account for less than 1% of the state’s total electricity consumption. They generated only 4.25 MU against the total consumption of around 450 MU,” the official said. In view of this, the TVK government has decided to gradually phase out gas-based generation and explore setting up solar power plants with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), he added.
Highlighting the role of gas-based plants, another official said the combined installed capacity of the state’s gas-based stations is 408.20 MW. These plants generate electricity using gas turbines powered by natural gas or diesel, with fuel supplied mainly by the Gas Authority of India Limited.
“Coal-based plants take around 8 to 24 hours to start generation, as their large boilers and steam pipes have to be heated gradually to avoid thermal stress and damage. Gas-based units, on the other hand, can be started quickly and are useful for meeting peak demand and stabilising the grid during fluctuations,” he said.
According to the official, both the state and centre are increasingly focusing on renewable energy, particularly solar power coupled with BESS. “Once BESS is effectively implemented and used for managing peak-hour demand, the role of gas-based plants will automatically reduce. The state has also directed the utility to explore suitable locations for setting up solar power plants,” the official added.
Glitch at Basin Bridge station
TNPGCL resumed power generation at the Basin Bridge Gas Turbine Power Station in Chennai on September 11 using diesel fuel, after nearly five years. Though it was scheduled to operate until September 16, the plan was abandoned within 24 hours following technical issues. The plant had remained shut since April 2022, primarily due to the non-availability of natural gas.