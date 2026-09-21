Gas cost pushes Tamil Nadu to explore solar shift

CHENNAI: The growing demand for electricity and high costs of generating it from gas-fired units are prompting Tamil Nadu to explore setting up solar power plants at existing gas-based power stations in the state.

At present, the Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) spends around Rs 8 per unit to generate electricity from its gas-based power plants, making them relatively expensive compared to other sources.

A senior TNPGCL official told TNIE that the state’s average electricity demand is around 18,000 MW, while daily consumption is about 400 million units (MU). However, due to the prolonged summer-like heat, consumption has crossed 450 MU even in September.

“Gas-based power plants account for less than 1% of the state’s total electricity consumption. They generated only 4.25 MU against the total consumption of around 450 MU,” the official said. In view of this, the TVK government has decided to gradually phase out gas-based generation and explore setting up solar power plants with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), he added.