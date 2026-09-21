Korkai underwater exploration likely next year

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department will submit the underwater sonar survey report on the ancient Korkai port and the detailed underwater exploration report on Poompuhar to the state government by February next year.

Once the Korkai report is submitted and the required approvals are obtained, the department is likely to begin diving exploration at Korkai to search for archaeological evidence of the ancient port.

Officials said a detailed side-scan sonar survey has already been completed in the Korkai-Azhagankulam region, and the department is now collating and interpreting data collected during the underwater reconnaissance survey.

Speaking to TNIE, Joint Director of the State Archaeology Department V P Yathees Kumar said the third phase of underwater exploration at Poompuhar is currently under way. After the work is completed, the department expects to submit both the Poompuhar exploration report and the Korkai sonar survey report to the government by February next year.

The geographical identification survey at Korkai was carried out about two years ago in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University. The reconnaissance used advanced equipment, including multi-beam echo sounding, side-scan sonar and a sub-bottom profiler, to identify potential underwater archaeological features.