Man hacked to death over temple dispute in Tirunelveli; three minors among suspects

TIRUNELVELI: A 33-year-old man was hacked to death by a group of youths allegedly over a temple-related dispute at Keezha Thevanallur on Saturday night. According to police sources, five, including three minors, were allegedly involved in the murder.

The murdered man was identified as Ramesh Ram (33) of Keezha Thevanallur village. One of the suspects, Sriram Boopathy (18) of Kallidaikurichi, was arrested.

Sources said Ram received a call from one Muthuraja on Saturday night and was asked to come to the banks of the Manimuthar canal near the village to discuss the dispute and settle the issue. He went to the secluded location along with two of his relatives.

When they reached the spot, an argument broke out between the two groups. During the quarrel, the suspects allegedly attacked Ram with sickles, and he died on the spot.

On receiving information, senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Vishwesh Balasubramaniam Shastri, rushed to the spot and conducted an inquiry.

Based on the initial investigation, Kalakkad police arrested Sriram Boopathy. Police suspect that several others, including three juveniles and a 21-year-old youth, could be involved in the murder. Police have launched a search for the others involved in the crime.