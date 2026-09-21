Only 9% mineral vehicles meet GPS norm in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Ahead of the September 30 deadline, only about 9% of vehicles transporting minor minerals in Tamil Nadu have installed Global Positioning System (GPS) devices that comply with Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-140 and integrated them with the Mineral Management System (MiMaS) portal, despite the Madras High Court order.

According to data from the MiMaS portal collected on July 8, only 7,897 of the 92,305 vehicles registered on the portal across all 38 districts had been fitted with AIS-140-compliant GPS devices and integrated with the system.

In its order dated December 17, 2025, the Madras High Court also mandated the installation of tracking devices in mineral-transporting lorries and trucks and their integration with the MiMaS portal. The court pointed out that 1,439 cases of illicit mining and quarrying had been detected between 2020 and 2025, but only 135 criminal cases had been registered.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said a majority of lorries owned by stone quarry operators had been fitted with GPS and integrated with the MiMaS portal, but other lorry owners were reluctant to install the devices. He added that enforcing GPS installation could affect mineral transportation required for the construction industry and government projects.