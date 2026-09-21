Only 9% mineral vehicles meet GPS norm in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: Ahead of the September 30 deadline, only about 9% of vehicles transporting minor minerals in Tamil Nadu have installed Global Positioning System (GPS) devices that comply with Automotive Industry Standard (AIS)-140 and integrated them with the Mineral Management System (MiMaS) portal, despite the Madras High Court order.
According to data from the MiMaS portal collected on July 8, only 7,897 of the 92,305 vehicles registered on the portal across all 38 districts had been fitted with AIS-140-compliant GPS devices and integrated with the system.
In its order dated December 17, 2025, the Madras High Court also mandated the installation of tracking devices in mineral-transporting lorries and trucks and their integration with the MiMaS portal. The court pointed out that 1,439 cases of illicit mining and quarrying had been detected between 2020 and 2025, but only 135 criminal cases had been registered.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said a majority of lorries owned by stone quarry operators had been fitted with GPS and integrated with the MiMaS portal, but other lorry owners were reluctant to install the devices. He added that enforcing GPS installation could affect mineral transportation required for the construction industry and government projects.
Stone quarry operators said lorry owners were unwilling to install GPS devices because of the cost, and that some stopped transporting minerals when they were compelled to comply.To curb illegal transportation of minor minerals such as stones, rocks, jelly stones, charal sand and M-sand, the then DMK Minister for Water Resources and Mines and Minerals had announced in the Assembly on August 31, 2021, that GPS devices would be installed in vehicles transporting minerals.
The Geology and Mining Department had assured that GPS installation and tracking would be implemented by March 31, 2026, and later extended the deadline to August 31.
However, quarry operators and lorry owners have not yet fully complied with the court orders. The Geology and Mining Department has now extended the deadline to September 30 for obtaining permits and warned that it would cease issuing transport permits and transit passes for trucks and lorries without AIS-140-standard GPS devices from October 1.