Power cuts take Rs 30-crore toll on Kovai industries

COIMBATORE: Unannounced power cuts over the past three days have severely disrupted industrial production in Coimbatore, with thousands of small and micro industrial units reporting damage to raw materials, tools and machinery spare parts. Local industrial sources pegged the cumulative loss due to production disruptions and material damage in three days at nearly `30 crore.

Industrialists said unscheduled outages, which were limited to one or two a day over the past month, have now increased to between seven and 10 interruptions daily.

Industrial sources said a minimum operating loss of Rs 2,000 per machine per day is incurred due to raw material wastage and damage to machinery and spare parts. A unit operating five machines, therefore, incurs losses of at least Rs 10,000 per day. MSMEs in Coimbatore collectively incur a minimum loss of Rs 10 crore per day due to such disruptions, they added.

J James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises (TACT), said around 50,000 small and micro industrial units in Coimbatore operate on a job-order basis. Though power shortages have affected consumers and industrialists across Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore had remained relatively less affected until recently, he said.

“Ministers and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) had claimed that the power shortage issue had been resolved. However, over the past two days, unannounced cuts through certain substations have occurred more than 10 times a day,” James said.