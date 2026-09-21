TVK lists VCK and Congress leaders as campaigners, triggers protests

CHENNAI: The ruling TVK’s inclusion of leaders of other political parties in its list of star campaigners for the upcoming bypolls to the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies has come under question from the Opposition, with the BJP even seeking a clarification from the Election Commission of India (ECI) on the matter.

AIADMK MP I S Inbadurai questioned the legal basis for including leaders of other parties like MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and Congress MP Manickam Tagore in the TVK’s star campaigner list.

Citing Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and ECI guidelines, Inbadurai, in a post on social media on Sunday questioned whether leaders who continue to head or represent their respective political parties could be treated as TVK’s star campaigners for the purpose of claiming exemption from inclusion of certain campaign expenditures in the election candidates’ accounts.

BJP state secretary ‘Karate’ R Thiagarajan also sought clarification on the matter through a representation to the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Archana Patnaik, on Sunday.