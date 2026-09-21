Uneven rainfall leaves samba paddy farmers in Nagai district in a quandary

NAGAPATTINAM: Uneven rainfall across Nagapattinam has left farmers who have already taken up direct sowing of samba paddy seeking more rain to support crop establishment. Farmers who are yet to begin sowing face the need to prepare their fields again.

Farmers said a single day of rain, without enough water to inundate the fields, would only result in the crop growing in patches, leaving the fields uneven and making further rainfall necessary for proper crop growth.

“Once water is fed into fields where direct sowing has been taken up, it needs to be fed water again within a four-five day interval. We received rain for only a day and need more rainfall to prevent damage to the crop, as we do not have adequate Cauvery irrigation water,” said SR Tamilselvan of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association.

“We are yet to receive adequate Cauvery irrigation water. Sustained rainfall would also be crucial to supplement the available irrigation for Samba cultivation,” Tamilselvan added.

Farmers who have not yet sown said the recent rain had made their fields wet and flattened the soil, requiring them to wait for the fields to dry before ploughing and preparing them for direct sowing. They said the soil needs to dry sufficiently while retaining some moisture for ploughing, which could take three to four days or more, depending on the availability of sunlight and whether further rain disrupts the process.