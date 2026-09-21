Uneven rainfall leaves samba paddy farmers in Nagai district in a quandary

NAGAPATTINAM: Uneven rainfall across Nagapattinam has left farmers who have already taken up direct sowing of samba paddy seeking more rain to support crop establishment. Farmers who are yet to begin sowing face the need to prepare their fields again.
Farmers said a single day of rain, without enough water to inundate the fields, would only result in the crop growing in patches, leaving the fields uneven and making further rainfall necessary for proper crop growth.
“Once water is fed into fields where direct sowing has been taken up, it needs to be fed water again within a four-five day interval. We received rain for only a day and need more rainfall to prevent damage to the crop, as we do not have adequate Cauvery irrigation water,” said SR Tamilselvan of the Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association.
“We are yet to receive adequate Cauvery irrigation water. Sustained rainfall would also be crucial to supplement the available irrigation for Samba cultivation,” Tamilselvan added.
Farmers who have not yet sown said the recent rain had made their fields wet and flattened the soil, requiring them to wait for the fields to dry before ploughing and preparing them for direct sowing. They said the soil needs to dry sufficiently while retaining some moisture for ploughing, which could take three to four days or more, depending on the availability of sunlight and whether further rain disrupts the process.
Meanwhile, farmers in areas that received little or no rain continue to await a good spell, particularly in the tail-end areas of Thalainayar and Vedaranyam, where irrigation availability is also limited. “The Harichandra River, an important irrigation source, has very little water at present, adding to our dependence on rainfall. With inadequate Cauvery water reaching several areas, rainfall is essential to provide sufficient water for Samba cultivation and sustain the crop through its initial stages,” said P Kamalram from Thalainayar.
Nagapattinam district recorded 103.5 mm of rainfall across seven rain gauge stations between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, with a district average of 14.78 mm. Nagapattinam taluk recorded 45.9 mm, while Kilvelur taluk recorded 28.6 mm at Thirupoondi and 26.2 mm at Velankanni. However, Thirukkuvalai recorded no rainfall, while Vedaranyam taluk received very light rainfall, averaging 0.93 mm, with 2.8 mm at Thalaignayar and no rain at the Vedaranyam and Kodiakkarai gauge stations.