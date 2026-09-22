Biomed waste dumping: NGT orders review of Kerala facilities

NGT seeks details on biomed waste management in dists bordering TN

The bench, hearing the suo motu case triggered by reports of Kerala medical waste being dumped in villages in Tirunelveli, directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to place before it a comprehensive report on the outcome of recent meetings with the two state pollution control boards, the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) and its implementation.

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), in its latest status report, said discussions were held with the CPCB and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on September 10 and 11 on preventing illegal interstate movement and disposal of waste, particularly in border areas.

It said the two boards had agreed in principle to undertake joint monitoring for surveillance, verification and enforcement. A draft Joint Monitoring Protocol is under preparation to monitor consignments and documents, identify violations and initiate enforcement action.

The NGT also sought specific details on biomedical waste management in districts bordering Tamil Nadu, including the adequacy of treatment facilities and the manner in which they operate. It questioned whether merely having facilities or check posts would be sufficient to prevent cross-border dumping.

The KSPCB report states that Kerala had 25,747 healthcare facilities in 2025, of which 25,032 had been granted authorisation, while 642 applications were under consideration and 73 had been returned for clarification. The state generated 73.084 tonnes of biomedical waste per day during the year.