Biomed waste dumping: NGT orders review of Kerala facilities

CHENNAI: A joint monitoring mechanism involving Kerala and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Boards is being worked out to prevent the illegal interstate movement and dumping of biomedical waste in the border districts of TN, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was informed on Monday.
The southern bench, comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Prashant Garvgava, also directed authorities to inspect all biomedical waste treatment facilities and two common facilities in Kerala and verify their records against the waste generated in the state.
The inspection is expected to establish whether the biomedical waste generated across Kerala is actually reaching authorised treatment facilities and being properly disposed of.
NGT seeks details on biomed waste management in dists bordering TN
The bench, hearing the suo motu case triggered by reports of Kerala medical waste being dumped in villages in Tirunelveli, directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to place before it a comprehensive report on the outcome of recent meetings with the two state pollution control boards, the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) and its implementation.
The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), in its latest status report, said discussions were held with the CPCB and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on September 10 and 11 on preventing illegal interstate movement and disposal of waste, particularly in border areas.
It said the two boards had agreed in principle to undertake joint monitoring for surveillance, verification and enforcement. A draft Joint Monitoring Protocol is under preparation to monitor consignments and documents, identify violations and initiate enforcement action.
The NGT also sought specific details on biomedical waste management in districts bordering Tamil Nadu, including the adequacy of treatment facilities and the manner in which they operate. It questioned whether merely having facilities or check posts would be sufficient to prevent cross-border dumping.
The KSPCB report states that Kerala had 25,747 healthcare facilities in 2025, of which 25,032 had been granted authorisation, while 642 applications were under consideration and 73 had been returned for clarification. The state generated 73.084 tonnes of biomedical waste per day during the year.
The bench questioned how biomedical waste from facilities whose authorisation applications were pending or returned was being managed, stressing that every healthcare facility generating waste must have a verifiable disposal arrangement.
Meanwhile, Kerala has said it has implemented GPS-based online tracking of vehicles carrying waste and completed API integration for 3,700 heavy goods vehicles. It has also sought integration with neighbouring states’ vehicle-tracking systems.
The tribunal asked CPCB to specifically report whether the existing SOP is being followed “in letter and spirit” by both Kerala and Tamil Nadu and sought details of border check posts and GPS-based monitoring. It also directed Tamil Nadu to provide details of its proposed GIS/GPS tracking system, which is currently under implementation.
The case is posted for next hearing on November 18.