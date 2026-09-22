Cyber crimes on the rise in Coimbatore, matrimonial scam targeting men take precedence

COIMBATORE: The matrimonial scam has emerged as one of the most significant cyber frauds, with scammers targeting unmarried men over the age of 40. Coimbatore district has reported more than 50 such complaints this year, police said.

In Coimbatore Rural, 25 complaints have been registered regarding the matrimonial scam. Similarly, around 30 complaints were registered in the city's cybercrime wing as well, according to the police.

Explaining the modus operandi, the District Cybercrime Inspector K Kavitha said the scammers use women to lure unmarried men, and these women bring victims with the promise of matrimonial proposals. They then maintain a virtual relationship for several months, during which the victims are mentally prepared for marriage and encouraged to save money as well. Subsequently, the scammer suggests an investment plan and persuades the victim to invest in it.

"Despite being a scam, this process takes considerable time, during which the victim develops hope of marrying the woman. After the scam, victims suffer not only financial loss but also significant mental distress caused by the breakup of the relationship. Unmarried men should remain cautious of such scams," the officer said.

"On most matrimonial sites, those looking for a partner disclose everything like age, educational qualification, salary and property details, making it easy for scammers. On many sites, these details are available for free, the officer added.