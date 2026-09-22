Deep depression likely to bring more rain to TN in next 24 hours

CHENNAI: The well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression on Monday evening and is likely to strengthen further into a deep depression during the next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said. The wind convergence influenced by the system has brought good rainfall in several parts of state, with Chennai receiving a sharp spell of rainfall on Monday evening.

The depression was about 310 km southeast of Puri and Gopalpur in Odisha, 390 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam and 470 km east of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur during the night of September 23 and early hours of September 24.