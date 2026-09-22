Differences with AIADMK over candidate choice made PMK stay off bypolls

CHENNAI: The PMK’s decision not to support any party in the bypolls is linked to differences with the AIADMK over the choice of candidates, party sources said. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss had suggested to AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that Puratchi Bharatham Party leader Poovai Jagan Moorthy be fielded in Madurantakam.
According to the sources, Anbumani had pointed out that Jagan Moorthy maintained a friendly relationship with the AIADMK and had some support among voters in the constituency. Fielding him, they said, could have strengthened the alliance in Madurantakam. However, the AIADMK went ahead with its own candidate, S Kanitha Sampath, leading to dissatisfaction in the PMK leadership, sources said.
The PMK’s neutral stand assumes significance as it has a sizable vote base in Madurantakam. The party secured over 16,000 votes in the 2016 Assembly election and 2024 Lok Sabha election. The AIADMK won the seat in both the 2021 and 2026 Assembly elections when PMK was part of its alliance.
PMK functionaries also said the party was wary of openly backing the AIADMK. A bypoll loss, they said, could create an impression that the PMK’s support base in Madurantakam had weakened and affect its bargaining position in future alliance talks.
Sources said the proposed candidature of Moorthy was seen as an opportunity to build cordial relations with different communities and strengthen the PMK’s support base in the northern districts. However, since the proposal did not materialise, the PMK formally announced its decision to stay neutral on September 18.
TVK govt has no achievement to highlight, says DMK
DMK candidate for the Madurantakam bypoll I Paranthamen on Monday hit out at the TVK government, alleging that it could not list its achievements even for four minutes after four months in power. Referring to minister Aadhav Arjuna’s speech in Madurantakam, the DMK leader said the minister spent most of his 45-minute address attacking the DMK and its leadership. “After being in power for four months, they do not have the ability to speak about their achievements even for four minutes and seek votes,” Paranthamen told reporters.