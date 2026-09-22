DMK moves Madras HC against Rs 1,200-crore Foreshore Estate secretariat project

CHENNAI: DMK has moved the Madras High Court seeking to stall the proposed construction of a Rs 1,200-crore new secretariat complex at Foreshore Estatethe project.

The petition seeks to quash the September 8, 2026 government order granting “in-principle approval” for the project on 25.55 acres, with a proposed built-up area of around 20 lakh sq ft.

Former Mylapore MLA and petitioner Dha Velu said the project would affect fishing families and marine species as the proposed site falls under Coastal Regulation Zone-II (CRZ-II). He also claimed that the construction would affect the road safety of thousands of schoolchildren and residents and the livelihood of traditional fishing communities in nine coastal villages.

The petition said the site is part of a “fragile coastal ecosystem” and a nesting ground for Olive Ridley sea turtles.

In his petition, Velu alleged that the government order did not refer to any report, opinion or clearance from the Department of Environment and Climate Change, Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, Greater Chennai Traffic Police or Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

He also alleged that no traffic impact study or environmental impact assessment had been conducted. The government, he claimed, had not examined alternative sites or conducted topographic, land-use, traffic, parking, street-vending or landscape studies, or obtained recommendations from competent authorities.