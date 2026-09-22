DMK president Stalin opposes secretariat plan, says fishers can’t be deprived of livelihood

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin on Monday opposed the government’s proposal to construct a new secretariat at Pattinapakkam, alleging that the project would affect the livelihood of fishing communities. In a statement, he said the DMK would stand with the fishermen and support their protests until the government withdraws its decision. He noted that the two Communist parties supporting the TVK government have also opposed the project.
“Thousands of fishermen cannot be deprived of their livelihood for the desire of one person,” Stalin said, referring to reports that the Pattinapakkam site was chosen because an astrologer had advised that the Chief Minister’s office should face the sea.
He said there are several locations where a new secretariat could be built, including the Omandurar Government Estate, which was constructed during the Karunanidhi regime. He said the government could consider relocating the hospital functioning there and the premises could be used as a secretariat.
The ex-CM further alleged that TVK ministers were claiming that the chief minister has not taken a decision on the project and that only a detailed project report had been sought. Calling this misleading, he questioned how the government could say no decision had been taken after issuing a government order.
He claimed that a G.O has been issued for construction of the secretariat at the site at an estimated cost of `1,200 crore, despite the area having previously been considered for housing scheme for fishermen. Stalin urged the government to immediately withdraw the government order.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Monday clarified that the party has not given unconditional support to the TVK government. On the secretariat project, Shanmugam questioned how a government order could have been issued without the CM’s approval. Shanmugam also criticised the TVK government for taking decisions without adequate consultation with political parties and the public.