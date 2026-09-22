DMK president Stalin opposes secretariat plan, says fishers can’t be deprived of livelihood

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin on Monday opposed the government’s proposal to construct a new secretariat at Pattinapakkam, alleging that the project would affect the livelihood of fishing communities. In a statement, he said the DMK would stand with the fishermen and support their protests until the government withdraws its decision. He noted that the two Communist parties supporting the TVK government have also opposed the project.

“Thousands of fishermen cannot be deprived of their livelihood for the desire of one person,” Stalin said, referring to reports that the Pattinapakkam site was chosen because an astrologer had advised that the Chief Minister’s office should face the sea.

He said there are several locations where a new secretariat could be built, including the Omandurar Government Estate, which was constructed during the Karunanidhi regime. He said the government could consider relocating the hospital functioning there and the premises could be used as a secretariat.