DMK targets TVK candidate with suitcase jibe

TIRUPPUR: As the campaign for the bypoll heats up in Dharapuram, the DMK has changed its tone, modifying its epithet of TVK candidate Sathyabama from ‘traitor’ to ‘petti Bama’ (suitcase Bama).

Adding more colour to the charges was DMK candidate S Suganya, who on Monday campaigned in various villages in Chinnakampalayam Town Panchayat, in Dharapuram constituency, clutching a suitcase in her hand. The crowd understood the logic behind her carrying the suitcase only when the candidate called her rival “petti Bama”. “I will not accept suitcases and switch parties. I will work for the people,” she said, taking a veiled jibe at Sathyabama.

L Padmanaban, district secretary of DMK, alleged, “The Dharapuram bypoll is not a natural one. It is the result of Sathyabama joining the TVK for ‘a suitcase’ (cash).”

Denying the charges, Sathyabama took to social media, saying, “Some are spreading false information that I resigned after accepting money.”

Meanwhile, former minister KN Nehru announced on Monday that DMK president MK Stalin would campaign in Dharapuram on October 2, Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on September 27 and DMK deputy secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on September 28. DMK has requested DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth whether she could campaign for the party on September 30, he added.