Prepare revised engineers seniority list in four months: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department to prepare a revised state-wide inter-se seniority list of engineers serving with the urban local bodies for granting promotion to the post of assistant executive engineer by reviewing the promotions already granted.

A division bench of justices S M Subramaniam and K Govindarajan passed the orders recently on a batch of petitions filed by the aggrieved engineers seeking parity in promotion.

“By correcting the inter-se seniority list and rectifying the errors, if any, all further promotions to the posts of Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineer (SE), Executive Engineer (EE) and Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) shall be granted by scrupulously following the procedures as contemplated under the Act, Rules and Government policies,” the bench said in the order.

It granted four months’ time to the authorities concerned to complete the exercise of preparing the revised inter-se seniority list of engineers serving with corporations, municipalities and town panchayats.

The bench upheld the validity of GO (4D) No. 1 of MAWS department dated January 7, 2025, stating that there is no infirmity or illegality in fixing the ratio – 2:2:1 for GCC, other municipal corporations and other municipal bodies – for grant of promotion among the eligible officers from the feeder category and by fixing inter-se seniority.