Probe was kept pending for more evidence, says DMK

CHENNAI: DMK legal wing secretary NR Elango on Monday said the Pocso case against Veeramani was not closed during the previous DMK regime, but further investigation in the case was kept pending until additional evidence emerged.

His remarks came amid allegations from various quarters that the police under the DMK regime had attempted to close the case to protect the suspect after filing the FIR in 2025. Elango said the police had investigated the case, registered on November 7, 2025, searched premises and examined the available evidence.

As sufficient evidence could not be found at that stage, a report was filed before the Pocso court that further investigation would continue when appropriate evidence is available, he said. It was filed based on the views of the then director and additional director of Public Prosecutions, he added.