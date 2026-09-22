Probe was kept pending for more evidence, says DMK

CHENNAI: DMK legal wing secretary NR Elango on Monday said the Pocso case against Veeramani was not closed during the previous DMK regime, but further investigation in the case was kept pending until additional evidence emerged.
His remarks came amid allegations from various quarters that the police under the DMK regime had attempted to close the case to protect the suspect after filing the FIR in 2025. Elango said the police had investigated the case, registered on November 7, 2025, searched premises and examined the available evidence.
As sufficient evidence could not be found at that stage, a report was filed before the Pocso court that further investigation would continue when appropriate evidence is available, he said. It was filed based on the views of the then director and additional director of Public Prosecutions, he added.
Responding to questions about Veeramani’s meeting with DMK president MK Stalin, Elango said the meeting was only in connection with a contribution to the CM’s Covid-19 relief fund.
Elango accused Minister Nirmal Kumar of making “misleading” statements for political gains and to divert public attention in view of the bypolls. He said the minister was creating an impression that the case had been diluted under the DMK government, and warned the party would initiate legal action if the allegations are not substantiated.