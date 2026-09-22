Remove idols not dissolved in pits, urge Palani villagers

Former president of Sivagiripatti Panchayat S Kannan said,”On September 17 and 18, due to low water levels in the river, pits were dug using JCB machines and filled with water to facilitate idol immersion. Several hundred idols were brought to the river for immersion. While many idols dissolved as expected, around 150 idols are still floating in the water-filled pits.”

A resident S Muthusamy said,”The undissolved idols show violation of norms issued by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which mandates that idols must be made only using natural, eco-friendly materials.

There are concerns that harmful chemicals and non-biodegradable materials might have been used in making these idols. We seek immediate removal of the idols from the spot.”

An official from Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said a team of engineers would collect water samples and materials used in the Idols. Based on the test result, action would be initiated.