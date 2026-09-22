Southern Railway outlines accessibility measures at Tambaram

CHENNAI: Responding to the accessibility issues for elderly and persons with disabilities at Tambaram Railway Station, highlighted by TNIE in its report on September 20, the Southern Railway said that porters have been instructed not to carry passengers on luggage trolleys and instead use wheelchairs. They have also been asked to not charge beyond the prescribed rate.

Southern Railway said that 13 wheelchairs have been stationed at various locations within the station. For elderly, who may need assistance for wheelchair, the prescribed railway charges of `100 will apply. Wheelchairs are also provided to passengers to assist their accompanying elderly passengers, upon submission of any valid identification document to station master. The document is retained as a security measure and returned to passengers upon safe return of the wheelchair.