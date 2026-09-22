Stalker sets Ponneri GH woman staffer on fire

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old woman data entry operator at Ponneri Government Hospital suffered burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze near the casualty ward on Monday evening. According to Ponneri police, the victim, Rajeshwari, works on a contract basis in the hospital’s emergency ward.

Around 7.30 pm, Rajeshwari had finished work and was heading towards the exit when the man approached her near the ramp. He allegedly poured petrol over her and set her on fire before fleeing, the police said. The woman suffered burns to her face, chest and lower abdomen. She was subsequently referred to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

The police have launched a probe and are examining CCTV footage from the hospital premises to identify the assailant. “Preliminary inquiry suggested that the man had been in contact with Rajeshwari for the past year. After she stopped talking to him a few weeks ago, he plotted the attack,” a police officer told TNIE. A case has been registered and police teams have been deployed to trace the suspect.