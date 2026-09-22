TN CM Vijay expands breakfast scheme to 15.3 lakh more school students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme for students in Classes VI to VIII.

The scheme was launched at a government middle school in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur, where Vijay served breakfast to students and joined them for the meal. He later visited classrooms and interacted with the students.

According to officials, around 15.30 lakh additional students studying in 15,454 government and state-aided schools will benefit from the expanded scheme.

Named in honour of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, the scheme aims to improve students’ nutrition and ensure they begin their school day with a healthy meal.

An additional allocation of Rs 217.63 crore has been made in the current financial year for the expansion, taking the programme’s total budget to Rs 724 crore.