TN CM Vijay expands breakfast scheme to 15.3 lakh more school students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the expansion of the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme for students in Classes VI to VIII.
The scheme was launched at a government middle school in Gandhi Gramam, Thiruvanmiyur, where Vijay served breakfast to students and joined them for the meal. He later visited classrooms and interacted with the students.
According to officials, around 15.30 lakh additional students studying in 15,454 government and state-aided schools will benefit from the expanded scheme.
Named in honour of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, the scheme aims to improve students’ nutrition and ensure they begin their school day with a healthy meal.
An additional allocation of Rs 217.63 crore has been made in the current financial year for the expansion, taking the programme’s total budget to Rs 724 crore.
The expansion was initially scheduled for 17 September but was deferred to accommodate Vijay’s recent official investment visit to London.
The scheme will not be implemented in Chengalpattu and Tiruppur districts for now due to the Election Commission’s model code of conduct in force for the October 6 by-elections in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly constituencies, respectively.
The breakfast menu includes nutritious staples such as upma, kichadi and pongal, with millet-based dishes included twice a week.
In Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation will implement the scheme through integrated kitchens serving 447 government and aided schools.
The Directorate of Municipal Administration will oversee the programme in 2,150 government and aided schools in other corporations, municipalities and adjoining township areas. The Tamil Nadu Women’s Development Corporation will implement it in 12,857 government and aided schools in rural, township and adjoining rural areas.
According to an official release, members of self-help groups will prepare and serve the breakfast at the respective schools.
The expansion is intended to strengthen school education by linking nutrition and health with school attendance and students’ learning outcomes.
(With inputs from PTI)