TN co-ops told to pause recovery of crop loans

COIMBATORE: Amid strong demand from farmers for a full crop loan waiver, the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) has directed cooperative societies and banks to temporarily halt recovery proceedings across the state. Societies have also been told to ensure that fresh loans are disbursed by September 30 to farmers who have fully repaid their previous loans.

In a circular issued on Monday, RCS G Latha said it had come to the government’s notice that cooperative banks and societies were taking stringent recovery measures against farmers who had received partial waiver benefits under the Crop Loan Waiver Scheme 2026 but had not fully repaid the remaining amount.

Against this backdrop, Latha directed that all recovery proceedings relating to outstanding crop loans be kept in abeyance until further instructions.

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Department data show that crop loans worth Rs 15,108 crore were issued up to December 31, 2025, while loans totalling Rs 5,932.23 crore were eligible for waiver under the 2026 scheme for loans disbursed between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026.