TN launches solar subsidy scheme, targets 1 lakh homes

CHENNAI: Energy and Law Minister C T R Nirmal Kumar launched the Tamil Nadu Rooftop Solar Subsidy Scheme and the new rooftop solar portal at the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters on Monday, and announced a target to cover one lakh homes by March 2027.

Under the scheme, consumers eligible for the centre’s subsidy from August 5, 2026, will receive an additional subsidy from the state government. The combined subsidy will be Rs 35,000 for rooftop solar systems up to 1 kW, Rs 70,000 for systems up to 2 kW and up to Rs 1 lakh for systems up to 3 kW. He said, “Once the central subsidy is credited, the state portal will automatically process and release the additional state subsidy. Consumers will not have to submit a separate application.”

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on August 5 announced that the state has allocated Rs 50 crore this financial year for the subsidy. “If demand exceeds the target, additional funds and subsidy support will be sought with the CM’s approval,” the minister said.