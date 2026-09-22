TN man poses as IRS trainee woman on matrimonial sites to dupe other men

In one of the cases, Ramkumar came in contact with Karthik (30) after the latter registered on a matrimonial website on April 1, the police said. Posing as Ishwarya, Ramkumar allegedly gave various reasons to seek money, including claiming that her father had died in Bahrain and later that her mother had also passed away.

“She” also threatened to commit suicide if Karthik did not send money to the bank account of “her” purported brother, Ramkumar Pandian. Between April 5 and August 7, Karthik allegedly transferred `9.52 lakh in several instalments before losing contact with the accused, the police said.

Ramkumar was arrested from Theni, brought to Chennai on Sunday. Police said he is also linked to an alleged `44 lakh fraud in Kotturpuram.