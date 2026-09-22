TN man poses as IRS trainee woman on matrimonial sites to dupe other men

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was arrested by the West Zone Cyber Crime Police for allegedly posing as a woman on matrimonial websites and duping several men by claiming to be an IRS trainee. Police seized two phones, a laptop, six ATM cards, two passbooks, two cheque books, six SIM cards, an IRS seal and a Narcotics Department name board, and froze `1.52 lakh in his bank account.
According to police, the accused, Ramkumar Pandian of Mudichur, had created fake profiles under the name ‘Ishwarya’ on multiple matrimonial websites since 2024. He allegedly spoke to prospective grooms in a woman’s voice and, when asked for a video call, claimed that he was undergoing confidential IRS training in Delhi, Faridabad and Mussoorie.
In one of the cases, Ramkumar came in contact with Karthik (30) after the latter registered on a matrimonial website on April 1, the police said. Posing as Ishwarya, Ramkumar allegedly gave various reasons to seek money, including claiming that her father had died in Bahrain and later that her mother had also passed away.
“She” also threatened to commit suicide if Karthik did not send money to the bank account of “her” purported brother, Ramkumar Pandian. Between April 5 and August 7, Karthik allegedly transferred `9.52 lakh in several instalments before losing contact with the accused, the police said.
Ramkumar was arrested from Theni, brought to Chennai on Sunday. Police said he is also linked to an alleged `44 lakh fraud in Kotturpuram.