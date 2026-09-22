Tribal woman carried 8km downhill to hospital in doli due to lack of roads

DHARMAPURI: The long-standing demand of residents of the Alakattu tribal hamlet near Pennagaram for the administration to hasten clearance for road projects in the region intensified after a 25-year-old woman, suffering from severe stomach pain, was carried 8km downhill to the Palacode Government Hospital in a doli, amid a heavy downpour.

Over the past three years, the Dharmapuri district has been lashed by heavy rains due to the onset of the northeast monsoon. While this has led to the revival of numerous waterbodies across the region, the situation became very unfavourable for the people of Alakattu as the only mud road leading downhill was washed away, rendering usage of vehicles impossible.

According to G Sivappa, a resident, "Around 3 am, N Mallika (25), who had come to visit her native village of Alakattu for the Gowri Nombu festival, complained of severe stomach pain. Her screams has kept the entire village awake. Unable to watch her suffer any longer, we made a doli and carried her downhill to Seengadu, then rushed her to the Palacode GH in an autorickshaw. Since our mud road was washed away in the rain, we had no other option."

S Pasuvaraj, another resident, told TNIE, "For the past two decades, we have been urging the state government to pave tar roads to our village. Without roads, people have to trek nearly 8km uphill on steep rocky terrain to reach the three tribal hamlets — Alakattu, Kottur and Erimalai. Up until a year ago, we transported commodities using donkeys.