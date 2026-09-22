Vice President Radhakrishnan calls for modernising Indian tea industry to compete in global market

NILGIRIS: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called for greater research, modernisation, branding and value addition to make Indian tea more competitive in global markets.

Inaugurating the Centenary Conference of the UPASI (United Planters' Association of Southern India) Tea Research Foundation at Coonoor, Radhakrishnan said India is among the world's largest tea-producing and tea-consuming countries and emphasised the need to focus on both cultivation and efficient processing and manufacturing of tea.

The vice president called for expanding research in the tea sector, particularly in areas that can improve cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity. He also emphasised the need to educate planters on maintaining quality and responding to changing market requirements, noting that the global tea market is becoming increasingly competitive.

Referring to competition from other tea-producing countries, he said, "India needs to examine how its tea can be marketed more effectively, improve revenues and address the challenges faced by the plantation sector through sustained research and innovation."

The vice president called upon tea producers and exporters to move beyond bulk tea and develop strong Indian brands. Drawing from his experience of travelling to several countries, he recalled seeing a wide range of tea brands from several countries in international markets and noted the need for greater visibility of Indian tea brands.

He suggested that stakeholders come together to market Indian tea under strong brands, which could help improve market positioning as well as revenues and prices.

Highlighting the important role of plantation workers, Radhakrishnan called for greater attention to their welfare. He emphasised that workers' welfare must remain an integral part of the growth and sustainability of the industry. "Industry welfare and workers' welfare should go hand in hand," he said.