Vice President Radhakrishnan calls for modernising Indian tea industry to compete in global market

NILGIRIS: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday called for greater research, modernisation, branding and value addition to make Indian tea more competitive in global markets.
Inaugurating the Centenary Conference of the UPASI (United Planters' Association of Southern India) Tea Research Foundation at Coonoor, Radhakrishnan said India is among the world's largest tea-producing and tea-consuming countries and emphasised the need to focus on both cultivation and efficient processing and manufacturing of tea.
The vice president called for expanding research in the tea sector, particularly in areas that can improve cost-effectiveness, quality and productivity. He also emphasised the need to educate planters on maintaining quality and responding to changing market requirements, noting that the global tea market is becoming increasingly competitive.
Referring to competition from other tea-producing countries, he said, "India needs to examine how its tea can be marketed more effectively, improve revenues and address the challenges faced by the plantation sector through sustained research and innovation."
The vice president called upon tea producers and exporters to move beyond bulk tea and develop strong Indian brands. Drawing from his experience of travelling to several countries, he recalled seeing a wide range of tea brands from several countries in international markets and noted the need for greater visibility of Indian tea brands.
He suggested that stakeholders come together to market Indian tea under strong brands, which could help improve market positioning as well as revenues and prices.
Highlighting the important role of plantation workers, Radhakrishnan called for greater attention to their welfare. He emphasised that workers' welfare must remain an integral part of the growth and sustainability of the industry. "Industry welfare and workers' welfare should go hand in hand," he said.
He stressed the importance of value addition in tea and called upon leading stakeholders to work together to identify new products, processes and market opportunities.
He pointed out that India has the advantage of being both a major tea-producing and tea-consuming country and urged the industry to make greater use of its large domestic market. Radhakrishnan added that the present environment provides an opportunity for stakeholders to work closely with the government to strengthen the tea sector.
Congratulating the UPASI Tea Research Foundation on completing 100 years, the vice president appreciated the foundation's century-long contribution to research and the development of the tea sector. He also called upon UPASI, in its centenary year, to create a lasting institutional landmark by expanding the tea research network to more locations and equipping research centres with modern facilities. He said research must continuously evolve to address emerging challenges and opportunities.
During the occasion, Radhakrishnan also released the book 'Tea Research in South India - A Compendium', documenting the rich legacy and contributions of tea research in southern India.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Udhagamandalam MLA Bhojarajan, Deputy Chairman of the Tea Board of India C Murugan, President of UPASI Ajoy Thipaiah, and other dignitaries, planters, agricultural scientists and industry representatives were present at the event.