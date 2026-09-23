Actress Ambika hits back at sister Radha over bounced cheques, property dispute

CHENNAI: Veteran actress Ambika on Wednesday denied allegations of "wrongdoing" following a police complaint by her sister and actor Radha alleging that the former attempted to defraud her to the tune of Rs 46 crore using stolen cheques.

In a high-profile family feud involving 1980s South Indian screen icons, actress Radha has lodged a formal police complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging that her sister, actress Ambika, and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, stole signed blank cheques from her residence to unlawfully encash nearly Rs 46 crore.

Addressing the media following the complaint, Ambika categorically denied the charges and said there was "no truth" in Radha’s complaint besides expressing distress over the family matter reaching the police.