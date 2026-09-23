CM Vijay asks collectors to keep close watch on landslide-prone areas

CHENNAI: With several locations in the southern interior and western districts vulnerable to landslides, the government has directed district officials to step up surveillance and preparedness measures, particularly in areas showing signs of soil movement.
During a review meeting with 10 district collectors on Tuesday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay told the officials to identify and continuously monitor vulnerable locations and act immediately on warning signs to prevent any loss of life and damage to houses, electricity infrastructure and roads during heavy rain.
Landslide prevention and mountain slope stabilisation works in identified areas are also to be expedited, including soil-nailing works such as those carried out in Kodaikanal.
An official release pointed out historical data since 1973, with 490 landslide incidents recorded in The Nilgiris district, 257 in Dindigul district, 238 in Coimbatore district and 91 in Theni district. Further, based on the vulnerability assessment, 79 high-risk locations in the Nilgiris district and 24 in Dindigul district have been identified.
Vijay also stressed the need for close monitoring of major roads and transport links to hilly areas, where landslides can disrupt connectivity. Machinery, personnel and other equipment are to be positioned in advance for quick clearance of soil, rocks and debris in the event of a landslide.
The CM also instructed that mock drills and awareness programmes should be conducted among residents in such vulnerable areas before the onset of monsoon, while also to ensure their safe evacuation when and where necessary.
In the southern districts, culverts, bridges, water channels and rainwater drainage arrangements would be inspected and necessary preventive measures were asked to be completed ahead of monsoon.
Vijay also directed the officials to intensify the dengue prevention measures. The meeting was attended by collectors of Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Karur, Madurai, Nilgiris, Sivagangai, Tenkasi and Virudhunagar, along with Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and government officials.