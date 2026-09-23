CM Vijay asks collectors to keep close watch on landslide-prone areas

CHENNAI: With several locations in the southern interior and western districts vulnerable to landslides, the government has directed district officials to step up surveillance and preparedness measures, particularly in areas showing signs of soil movement.

During a review meeting with 10 district collectors on Tuesday, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay told the officials to identify and continuously monitor vulnerable locations and act immediately on warning signs to prevent any loss of life and damage to houses, electricity infrastructure and roads during heavy rain.

Landslide prevention and mountain slope stabilisation works in identified areas are also to be expedited, including soil-nailing works such as those carried out in Kodaikanal.

An official release pointed out historical data since 1973, with 490 landslide incidents recorded in The Nilgiris district, 257 in Dindigul district, 238 in Coimbatore district and 91 in Theni district. Further, based on the vulnerability assessment, 79 high-risk locations in the Nilgiris district and 24 in Dindigul district have been identified.