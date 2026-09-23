Four north districts in Tamil Nadu on alert amid spike in dengue cases

VELLORE: Health officials across the four north districts -- Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur -- have stepped up monitoring across the region following a recent spike in the number of dengue cases. Ranipet has recorded a total of 59 dengue cases so far since September 1, which is the highest among the four districts.

According to health officials, 14 fresh dengue cases were recorded in Ranipet district in the last week (between September 14 and 20). Lately, the district has been recording an average of two to four cases per day, said Ranipet District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Senthil Kumar. Officials said that the number of dengue cases typically increases after the onset of monsoon, and that the numbers recorded were not unusual for this time of the year.

Meanwhile, Vellore has reported 10 dengue cases so far in September, with 15 cases in the previous month. All 10 patients diagnosed with the disease this month have been discharged. Officials said that the administration continues to maintain strict vigil, with intensive monitoring and inspections being carried out across the district. At present, two to three cases on average are being reported in Vellore every week.

Vellore DHO Dr M Vijay Chandran said, “Since most of our neighbouring districts, including Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Kancheepuram, are reporting a high number of dengue cases, we are also maintaining strict vigil. We have started inspection of college hostels. Intensive fogging by domestic breeding checkers and chlorination are being carried out. Further, we are monitoring all kinds of fever and segregating patients with dengue, leptospirosis, scrub typhus, and chikungunya."