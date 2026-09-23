Liquor prices to rise as TN government to notify new cess

CHENNAI: Liquor consumers in the state may have to shell out more for their favourite booze, as the state government has introduced a new cess of up to Rs 20 on every unit container — bottle or tin — of alcoholic beverage sold in the state. The proceeds from the cess will be earmarked for environmental protection and social welfare measures.

According to the gazette notification in this regard, the provision has been introduced through the Tamil Nadu Value Added Tax (Amendment) Act, 2026, tabled by Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan before the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on August 7.

The bill received the governor’s assent on September 2. The cess will be levied on the sale of alcoholic beverage for human consumption at a rate not exceeding `20 per unit container. The government is expected to notify the rate of the cess shortly. Following this, liquor prices in the state are likely to go up in the coming days.

The last revision in liquor prices was implemented on February 1, 2024, when the prices of various liquor brands were increased by Rs 10 to Rs 80. If Tasmac increases liquor prices following the introduction of the cess, it will be the first price revision in more than two years.