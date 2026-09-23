Minister Keerthana skipped UK visit due to surgery: TVK MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh

CHENNAI: Industries Minister S Keerthana resumed work four days after undergoing collarbone surgery, despite doctors advising her to take rest for 20 days, TVK MLA Kanimozhi Santhosh said on Tuesday.

The statement comes amid questions over Keerthana’s absence from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s recent London visit to seek investments for Tamil Nadu. In a social media post, Kanimozhi said she had met Keerthana at Kamatchi Hospital after the surgery and saw her return to work while she was still recovering, taking painkillers and wearing a bandage.

Kanimozhi also said Keerthana had been coordinating arrangements for the CM’s London visit from her hospital bed. On speculation surrounding the minister’s absence, the TVK MLA said criticism of a woman politician should focus on her decisions and policies.

Backing Kanimozhi’s account, Ravi Teja, political adviser to Keerthana, said the minister had an old collarbone plate, implanted several years ago following a fracture. Doctors advised that the plate be removed as soon as possible, due to complications, he said.

However, Keerthana delayed the procedure by two days and attended a meeting with the Hyundai HD team on September 8, Ravi said. She also met a visiting Kazakh delegation on September 9. She underwent surgery on September 10 after completing the two engagements.