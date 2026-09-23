Not just drought, TN may also face flood and heatwave due to El Nino, says panel

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu could face a mix of floods, water scarcity and heatwaves as a strong El Nino develops through late 2026 and persists into early 2027, the state’s expert advisory committee has warned, stressing that the phenomenon cannot be treated simply as a drought signal.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K A Sengottaiyan handed over the committee’s report to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at a monsoon preparedness review meeting chaired by the CM on Monday.

The panel has recommended a multi-hazard preparedness strategy covering floods, water scarcity, heatwaves, cyclones, agriculture, fisheries, health and critical infrastructure.

The committee has proposed three implementation windows: before the 2026 northeast monsoon, before summer 2027 and over the following three to five years. As of August 29, the Nino 3.4 sea-surface temperature anomaly stood at +2.20°C, indicating strong El Nino conditions. The August outlook assigned a 100% probability of El Nino from August-October 2026 through February-April 2027.

The timing is significant as the projected peak overlaps with Tamil Nadu’s northeast monsoon, its principal rainy season. However, the committee noted that historical data do not show a consistent suppression of northeast monsoon rainfall during El Nino years.

An IMD assessment covering 1940-2021 found that northeast monsoon rainfall over the region during El Nino years was excess in 28% of the years, normal in 57% and deficient in only 15%.