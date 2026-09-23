Not liable for DMK’s every online post: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Denying the allegations made by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna in his defamation suit, former chief minister MK Stalin lashed out at him for approaching the court with unclean hands by suppressing the facts on the criminal cases faced by him and his family members. Stalin also accused Arjuna of being a person using intemperate and abusive language, adding he cannot be legally responsible or liable for any individual acts.

The DMK president – in a counter-affidavit to the defamation suit against him for the social media posts of DMK’s IT wing linking the TVK minister with John Britto in connection with smuggling of contraband – said the minister’s claim of purported steadfast advocacy against drug abuse and his campaigns for drug-free society are ‘self-serving’ and ‘self-lauding’.

Further, Stalin alleged the minister has “conspicuously omitted” a material and vital fact that his own family members, including his wife and in-laws, stand accused of/are under investigation in cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“And hence he has come before the court with unclean hands and is not entitled to any relief sought for,” Stalin said, noting that even the minister is facing prosecution by the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case.

Citing the affidavits filed by Aadhav Arjuna and his mother-in-law MLA Leema Rose, along with the nomination papers disclosing the criminal cases pending against them, Stalin said, therefore, the minister’s claim that linking him to an accused person, John Britto, has ruined his reputation is bizarre.