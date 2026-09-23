ST panel, miffed by absence of TN babus at meet, walks away

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) is learnt to have walked out of a review meeting with senior Tamil Nadu government officials on Tuesday within 30 minutes of its commencement, after several key bureaucrats, including the chief secretary and forest secretary, were absent, raising questions over the state’s response to long-pending issues concerning implementation of the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

The significance of Tuesday’s meeting was heightened by the fact that NCST was having a review meeting with senior state officials after a gap of seven years. The last such meeting was held in 2019.

NCST, a constitutional body established under Article 338A, is mandated to investigate and monitor safeguards for Scheduled Tribes. The 12-member NCST delegation, led by chairman Antar Singh Arya, was in Tamil Nadu for a two-day review of issues concerning STs. On Monday, the commission interacted with around 100 tribal representatives and leaders from across districts with significant tribal populations.

According to official sources, the meeting with tribal representatives was dominated by complaints over the implementation of FRA, particularly alleged difficulties faced by forest-dwelling communities in securing recognition of their individual and community forest rights. Land-related grievances were also raised.