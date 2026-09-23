Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay visits TVK MLA V S Babu at Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited Kolathur MLA V S Babu, who is undergoing treatment for a respiratory ailment at MGM Healthcare Hospital, and inquired about his health.

V S Babu, who was admitted to the hospital on September 9 for a respiratory ailment, has since been undergoing treatment there.

The hospital, in its latest health bulletin issued on Tuesday, said Babu remained under close multidisciplinary medical care. His clinical status was stable and there was a satisfactory response to the ongoing treatment.

The 71-year-old Babu, the TVK MLA, defeated former Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Kolathur constituency by a margin of 9,121 votes.