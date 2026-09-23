Tamil Nadu: Nagapattinam plans ‘mangrove honey’ to give locals a sweet deal

NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam is exploring beekeeping in its mangrove forests to develop a specialised “mangrove honey” product while creating an additional livelihood and economic opportunity. The proposal is to place beehives in the mangrove ecosystem and eventually produce honey derived predominantly from nectar of mangrove flowers.
K Shanu, CM’s Green Fellow with the Environment and Climate Change Department, said a pilot project is being explored in Kallimedu in Thalainayar, which has around 1,600 hectares of mangroves. The district has around 2,400 hectares of mangrove cover, with smaller patches in Akkaraipettai, Vedaranyam and Sembodai.
The proposal comes in the backdrop of a similar beekeeping initiative already being implemented in Pichavaram mangroves in Cuddalore district, where the forest department is promoting scientific beekeeping as a livelihood for Irular tribes while aiming to brand the produce as “Pichavaram mangrove honey”.
“The proposed mangrove honey could have a higher market value if developed and branded as a specialised product from Nagapattinam,” said Hemanth Odukkathil, project lead of the convergence team from the district administration.
Officials said the pilot could be supported through CSR funding and is estimated to cost Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Around 40 members of the village mangrove committee in Kallimedu, formed by the forest department, along with residents, are expected to participate in beekeeping and honey production, with financial assistance for their involvement.
Officials said the produce could be branded, packaged and marketed with the involvement of self-help groups and the district social media team if the pilot proves viable and develops into a sustained commercial project.
The pilot project would initially involve around six beehive boxes. Bees would first be introduced and established in the boxes, with sugar or syrup used initially to attract and establish the colonies.
“The first or second harvests are not expected to be pure mangrove honey, as the bees would initially draw from the supplied feed rather than predominantly from mangrove flowers. As the colonies become established and the mangrove flowering season begins, the third or fourth harvest is expected to yield honey derived predominantly from mangrove flowers,” Shanu said.
The pilot is proposed for six months, with the mangrove flowering season expected to begin in October. The first harvest is expected around January and the second around May, while the third is expected around October next year. Though the initial pilot could conclude in March, Shanu said its progress, including the first harvest, could be used to seek a further six-month extension to continue the project until the more representative mangrove honey is obtained.
Collector K J Praveen Kumar told TNIE that the pilot project aims to encourage greater public participation in environmental conservation through beekeeping, including potential involvement of SHGs, while promoting the district’s mangrove ecology and creating opportunities for sustainable livelihoods and economic development. He said the project could also employ more women, providing local employment and empowerment.