Tamil Nadu: Nagapattinam plans ‘mangrove honey’ to give locals a sweet deal

NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam is exploring beekeeping in its mangrove forests to develop a specialised “mangrove honey” product while creating an additional livelihood and economic opportunity. The proposal is to place beehives in the mangrove ecosystem and eventually produce honey derived predominantly from nectar of mangrove flowers.

K Shanu, CM’s Green Fellow with the Environment and Climate Change Department, said a pilot project is being explored in Kallimedu in Thalainayar, which has around 1,600 hectares of mangroves. The district has around 2,400 hectares of mangrove cover, with smaller patches in Akkaraipettai, Vedaranyam and Sembodai.

The proposal comes in the backdrop of a similar beekeeping initiative already being implemented in Pichavaram mangroves in Cuddalore district, where the forest department is promoting scientific beekeeping as a livelihood for Irular tribes while aiming to brand the produce as “Pichavaram mangrove honey”.

“The proposed mangrove honey could have a higher market value if developed and branded as a specialised product from Nagapattinam,” said Hemanth Odukkathil, project lead of the convergence team from the district administration.

Officials said the pilot could be supported through CSR funding and is estimated to cost Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Around 40 members of the village mangrove committee in Kallimedu, formed by the forest department, along with residents, are expected to participate in beekeeping and honey production, with financial assistance for their involvement.