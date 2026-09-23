Tamil Nadu starts RDO checks to curb paddy fraud

CHENNAI: In the wake of complaints that rice traders and touts belonging to Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh were bringing paddy purchased from debt-ridden farmers to Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs), the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has introduced an additional layer of verification by Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs).

The RDOs will scrutinise e-adangal and other land-related documents submitted online by farmers for selling paddy at DPCs. So far, these documents were verified by Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) and officials posted at the DPCs.

The additional verification has delayed the opening of DPCs in some districts during the 2026-27 Kharif Marketing Season, which began on September 1, affecting the pace of paddy procurement.

The RDO-level verification will not only plug the scope for malpractice, including manipulation of e-adangal records to falsely show paddy cultivation, but is also expected to prevent paddy procured from other states, as well as old stocks stored at rice mills, from being brought to DPCs and sold at the minimum support price (MSP) in TN.

The state’s procurement price for fine variety paddy is around Rs 350 to Rs 400 higher per quintal than in other southern states, thereby increasing the incentive for malpractice. Currently, the state offers a procurement price of Rs 2,750 per quintal for fine varieties and Rs 2,600 per quintal for common varieties.

“The RDOs will have access to data from the agriculture department, including details such as area under cultivation in each village, seed supply and other details. At the divisional level, we will now be able to ascertain whether the quantity of paddy arriving at DPCs is proportionate to the area officially recorded as cultivated,” said a TNCSC official.