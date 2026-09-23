Tiruchy farmers in TN wait for water in 17 canals to save samba paddy nurseries

TIRUCHY: With Cauvery water released from Mettur dam on September 1 flowing into tail-end Karaikal district on Sunday, farmers in Tiruchy have urged the state government to release water in all the 17 irrigation canals in the district to save samba paddy nurseries they have raised.

Citing the present storage in the Mettur dam, farmers also questioned the government if it has drawn up contingency plans to save crops if flow of water in the Cauvery stops after 25 days. According to WRD data, the water level in the Mettur dam was 84.16 feet (46.228 tmcft) as of Tuesday evening. The dam received inflow of 3,867 cusecs of water and the discharge was 12,000 cusecs.

Last year, samba paddy was cultivated in 54,929 hectares in Tiruchy district. However, this year agriculture department officials were yet to give clarity on the target area, farmers said.

Vayalur N Rajendran, state treasurer of the farmers’ wing of Tamil Manila Congress, said “Believing that the government would ensure adequate water flow in all 17 canals, farmers raised nurseries. But now we don’t have water to save them. Due to power outages, farmers are finding it difficult to use motor pumps to irrigate the fields. The government should announce fuel subsidy to enable farmers use diesel pump sets.”